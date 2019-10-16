Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. B. Riley set a $39.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:TECK opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,167,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

