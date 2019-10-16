TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.