TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

TCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a positive return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $594,819,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,984,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,371,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,320,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 743,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $9,540,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

