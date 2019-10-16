Target Coin (TGT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00220534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01079092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.