TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Down 0.3%

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

TAISEI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

