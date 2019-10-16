Tael (WABI) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Tael has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $231,187.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular exchanges including $62.56, $7.20, $24.72 and $34.91.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042704 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.29 or 0.06054601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001074 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043982 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,499,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

