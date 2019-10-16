Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.12 ($96.65).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €87.52 ($101.77) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.38.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

