Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 981,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 271,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

