SwiftCash Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $66,462.00 and $23.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 24% against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 104,518,831 coins and its circulating supply is 103,798,400 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

