SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69, approximately 17,891 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 8,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

