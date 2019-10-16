Svb Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AtriCure in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 58.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,242.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

