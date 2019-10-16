Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 8.33%.

SPRS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Surge Components from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

