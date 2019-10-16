Surevest Inc. Invests $272,000 in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,714 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 576,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 977,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.