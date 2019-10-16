SunTrust Banks Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEE. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 128,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. Ameren has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Ameren by 12.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

