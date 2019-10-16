SunTrust Banks Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEE. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.
Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. 128,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. Ameren has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Ameren by 12.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
