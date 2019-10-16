SunTrust Banks Increases InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Price Target to $95.00

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.
NYSE:INXN opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.47, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 103.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 379,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.