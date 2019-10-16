SunTrust Banks Increases InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Price Target to $95.00

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

NYSE:INXN opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.47, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 135.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 103.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after buying an additional 379,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

