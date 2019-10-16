Suncoast Equity Management Sells 3,402 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 20,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. 64,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock worth $10,279,570. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

