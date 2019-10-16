Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

