Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.49. 1,186,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

