Summit X LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

ABBV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

