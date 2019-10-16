Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,779. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $111.19 and a 1 year high of $141.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

