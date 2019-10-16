Summit X LLC Buys 970 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 1,136,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

