Summit X LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 167,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

