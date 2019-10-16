Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group by 214.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 295,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558,694. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

