Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,241,000 after buying an additional 555,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

