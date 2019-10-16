Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $26.98 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.04.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,560,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,373. The firm has a market cap of $449.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

