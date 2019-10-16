Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,163 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $2,550,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.46.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,322. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

