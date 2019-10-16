Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,501. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

