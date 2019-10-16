Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBBP. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 192,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,879. The company has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

