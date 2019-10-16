Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

