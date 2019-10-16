Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,831 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 1.59% of Stratasys worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,949,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,711,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,500,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 746,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 286,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $5,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Stratasys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSYS. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

