Stralem & Co. Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.8% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 143,059 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. 8,330,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

