Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.66 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

