Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Conn’s Put Options (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 801 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

CONN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,574. The company has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.12. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 186,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CONN. BidaskClub cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

