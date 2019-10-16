Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of G-III Apparel Group Put Options (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,261 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,081% compared to the average daily volume of 530 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,696,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 209,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 713,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 373,781 shares during the last quarter.

GIII opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.