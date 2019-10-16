Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 3,004 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 9,191,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,780,738. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

