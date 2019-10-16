Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $6.87 on Wednesday, reaching $439.79. 543,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.90 and a 200-day moving average of $391.25. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $435.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.95.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

