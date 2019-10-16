Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,500 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino purchased 11,200 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,700 shares of company stock worth $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,736. The firm has a market cap of $407.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.03%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.