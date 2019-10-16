Stephens Initiates Coverage on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 130,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

