Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STML. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 327,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.41. Stemline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

