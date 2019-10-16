Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $10.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $20,062,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,176,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 111,765 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

