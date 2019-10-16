Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OOOBTC, ZB.COM and Liqui. Status has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $18.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00221750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.01087809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Neraex, DDEX, Koinex, CoinTiger, Huobi, DEx.top, Livecoin, Liqui, DragonEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Ovis, Binance, Bittrex, BigONE, IDCM, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Bithumb, IDAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Poloniex, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, ABCC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.