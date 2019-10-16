State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,924 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,090,000 after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after purchasing an additional 494,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,709,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

