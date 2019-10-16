State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 51,039 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,761 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,394,387 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,870 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,013 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

