State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,092 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,979,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,216,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,713,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 145,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,396,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

FSP opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.