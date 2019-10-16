State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $787,000 in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE SR opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.14 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,825 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

