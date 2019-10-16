State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 43.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 127,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $4,183,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,464. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

