Startcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $878.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $234,796.00 and approximately $878.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007675 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

