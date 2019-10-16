Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $213,000 in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,081,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,150,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 654,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 538,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,467,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 65,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

