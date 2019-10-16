Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after acquiring an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

