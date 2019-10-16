Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

SBLK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 6,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

