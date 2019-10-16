Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
SBLK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 6,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
